La Crosse, area counties see rise in unemployment rate

Unemployment rates rose across all of Wisconsin's largest cities between December and January.

A new report the Department of Workforce Development released Wednesday shows the unemployment rate went up in the state's 32 largest cities. Racine had the highest unemployment rate at 5.7 percent, up from 5.4 percent in December. Madison and Fitchburg had the lowest rates at 2.7 percent each. Both cities' December rates were 2.5 percent.

La Crosse was up 0.5 percent from December at 3.9 percent. The city ranked 20th out of the 32 cities on the list.

Unemployment rose in 71 of the state's 72 counties as well. The only county to see a decrease was Menominee, where the rate dropped form 6.8 percent in December to 6.4 percent in January. Bayfield County had the highest unemployment at 8 percent, up from 7.5 percent.

La Crosse County's unemployment rate in January was at 3.8 percent, up 0.5 percent from December. One year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent.

Other area counties saw a jump in the rate. Both Jackson (5.3 percent) and Vernon (4.5 percent) counties saw a 0.9 percent rise in the unemployment rate. Monroe County rose 0.6 percent to 4.2 percent, while Trempealeau County went from 3.8 percent in December to 4.5 percent in January.

Department of Workforce Development Report