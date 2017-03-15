Bishops issue a dispensation for Friday, March 17

The Holy Season of Lent is a special time when Catholics are called to prayer and penance.

The Church prescribes fasting and abstinence from meat for members on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and Fridays during lent.

However, with the Memorial of Saint Patrick the Apostle of Ireland falling on Friday, March 17 this year, the second Friday of Lent, Bishop William Patrick Callahan within the Diocese of La Crosse issued a dispensation.

It's an exception for parishes, groups, and individuals who celebrate in the memorial to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day when they normally would not.

"I ask, however, that those who are to celebrate the Memorial of St. Patrick on March, 17, 2017, choose another day during the Second Week of Lent as a day of abstinence from meat, in substitution for the observance of Friday, March, 2017," expressed Bishop Callahan.

He also encourages those celebrating to attend the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass on that day.

Bishop Callahan, is among all the Bishops in the state of Wisconsin that issued this pardon.