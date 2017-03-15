Staying safe while celebrating St. Patrick's Day

The luck of the Irish won't protect you over St. Patrick's Day if you choose to drive under the influence.

According to Traffic Safety Marketing, more than 250 people died from 2011 through 2015 on St. Patrick's Day as a result of drinking and driving.

The La Crosse Police Department encourages those celebrating, to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.

"If they're going out to have a couple adult beverages, make sure you have a driver who isn't drinking or call one of the numerous taxis we have. We have Lyft and Uber now in La Crosse, that's what they're there for. So please contact them if you have had something to drink," said Community Resource Officer, Brooke Pataska.

