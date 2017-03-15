Businesses prepare for St. Patrick's Day

People began calling mid-February inquiring about Irish soda bread for St. Patrick's Day.

"For us this week is super exciting because we're only doing all sorts of things that we only do five days a year. We have Irish soda bread up every day, today we gave it a little twist and we used craisins instead of raisins," said Jennifer Williamson, Owner of Great Harvest Bread Co. in La Crosse.

Offering mint brownies with shamrock frosting and Gouda Stout bread to help customers celebrate.

"One of the things Great Harvest prides itself in is having a basic five ingredients for our breads. So we use a Non-GMO whole wheat flour that we grind on site. We're replacing our typical filtered water with the stout beer and we're using yeast and salt and a smoked Gouda cheese," added Williamson.

Great Harvest Bread Co. is located at 58 Copeland Ave. and is open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

And in true Irish fashion, you can't forget the corned beef and cabbage. Although pork and potatoes were preferred, when Irish immigrants came to America, corned beef and cabbage were much cheaper alternatives.

"Typically this time of year, we'll probably bring in thirty to forty times more, just to meet the demand," said Bruce Hrabak, Assistant Store Director at Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue.

According to Wallet Hub, more than 30 percent of Americans plan to cook a special Irish meal on the holiday and more than 50 percent plan to partake in some type of festivity.

