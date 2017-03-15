Forum for first of three Western Tech President candidates

Western Technical College brought in the first of three candidates to become the school's next president.

Long time president Lee Rasch announced his retirement back in October.

Dr. Roger Stanford is a familiar face at Western, as he currently serves as Vice President of Academic Affairs. That's a position he's held for the past two years. Prior to that, he held the same title at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Stanford said his familiarity with the college and 25 year experience with career and technical education makes him a good fit for the job.

"I think it becomes about trust and comfort with the board," Stanford said. "I certainly feel comfortable with them, so I want them to choose the right person for the next 20 years at Western and I think my background shows I've been able to lead at this level and bring great things to instruction."

Another candidate, Dr. Rebekah Woods, will visit Western Monday, March 20. Dr. Rick Pearce will visit Wednesday, March 22.

Rasch served as president for 28 years.