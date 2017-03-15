Youth symphony celebrating 50 years of music

A concert Sunday at Viterbo will celebrate 50 years of the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras.

The symphony was founded in 1967 under conductor Frank Italiano. 50 years later, the youth symphony has enriched the lives of thousands of musicians, making a lasting impact across generations.

"When it started 50 years ago, I was running around the halls while they were rehearsing," said former manager and symphony musician Kathy Boarman. "To be able to play in the youth symphony was great for me because my brother and sister before me played in it and it was just something you wanted to do."

"I really got into playing, I got into seeking other musical opportunities and seeking to better myself through the music I was being exposed to," said Zach Mayer, a current and 7-year member of the youth symphony orchestras. "It really just flourished into a passion for all things music."

The youth symphony started with a small grant of $2000 under the direction of Boarman's father Frank Italiano. Since then, more than 5000 students and staff have been a part of the symphony.

At Sunday's special concert, those generations will come together to perform the world premiere of a commissioned piece.

"We're celebrating what has been, we're celebrating what's going to be, and that piece kind of culminates all those things together," said Artistic Director Randy Mastin.

Even though the group has grown and evolved over the past 5 decades, the tradition and spirit is remains strong.

"We're still giving the kids the same type of musical experience as they did 50 years ago," said current manager Kathi Millard. "So as much as things have changed over the last 50 years, there's still a lot of the core values that remain the same."

The commissioned piece by composer Robert W. Smith will be dedicated to firefighters. Members of area fire departments will be present during the concert.

The concert is at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center at 2:00pm Sunday, March 19th. For information on tickets, call the Viterbo Box Office - (608) 796-3100, or get tickets online.