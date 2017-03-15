Your Northside Neighborhood Clinic now open to more family, students

Your Northside Neighborhood Clinic is expanding their clientele and will now provide care for immediate family members of Northside and Coulee Montessori students.

The clinic located inside Northside Elementary opened in the fall of 2015 and has since been providing students free, basic medical care. The YNNC board and volunteers announced they will now offer their family members services including wellness exams, upper respiratory checks, and care for minor injuries.

"We want to be able to treat the whole family so when you have people who are sick at home, it makes it difficult on the whole family and it also makes it difficult for the child to learn," says Clinic RN and board member, Trudi Lefebre.

The clinic will hold an open house Thursday, March 16 from 6pm to 7pm at Northside Elementary. Those attending will be offered free hearing tests and will have the opportunity to meet with board members and clinic volunteers.

Your Northside Neighborhood Clinic is open weekly, Tuesday through Thursday, from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. They are open to walk-in patients only and does not take appointments.

They are currently accepting donations and any gift is fully tax-deductible. Gifts can be mailed to, Your Northside Neighborhood Clinic, 1611 Kane Street, La Crosse, WI 54603.