WisPolitics guest speaks at luncheon

Local business and community leaders were in attendance for a special luncheon covering a wide array of political topics. It was the Insider Briefing event featuring guest speaker Jeff Mayers, President of WisPolitics.com, an online political and government news service. The non-partisan briefing addressed what's happening in Madison as well as Washington D.C.

One topic that spanned across both local and national was that of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Mayers noted Ryan's current position in the push to change current healthcare.

"He's leading on something. Republicans have talked for years under Obama, repealing, replacing Obamacare. So he's doing something. The downside is, his caucus is split over it, and Democrats aren't going to help him."

The event was a collaborative effort between several area groups. LADCO, La Crosse Downtown Main Street, Explore La Crosse and The 7 Rivers Alliance hosted.