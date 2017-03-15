Wednesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wednesday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday's local scores

College softball

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 14, Greenville College 4 - final/6 innings

UW-La Crosse 4, East Connecticut State 2 - Eagles now 10-2; games played in Tucscon, AZ

NAIA:

Saint Ambrose University 8, Viterbo University 5

Concordia University 4, Viterbo University 0 - V-Hawks now 3-15; games played in Clermont, Fla.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.