Wednesday's local scores
College softball
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 14, Greenville College 4 - final/6 innings
UW-La Crosse 4, East Connecticut State 2 - Eagles now 10-2; games played in Tucscon, AZ
NAIA:
Saint Ambrose University 8, Viterbo University 5
Concordia University 4, Viterbo University 0 - V-Hawks now 3-15; games played in Clermont, Fla.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.