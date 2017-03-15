"My Neighbor is Muslim" event starts interfaith dialogue

A local Muslim American shared his story to a packed house on Wednesday afternoon at the monthly Community Conversations event at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

The "My Neighbor is Muslim" discussion started with an Islamic prayer as community members from all religious backgrounds gathered to learn more about ending Islamophobia.

Wale Elegbede came to La Crosse from Nigeria in 1999 and earned a degree in information systems from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He stayed in the community, raising a family and working as a senior project manager for Mayo Clinic Health System.

"It's not a great time to be a Muslim, right? I mean there's no sugarcoating that," Elegbede said.

His presentation focused on the importance of not only learning about other faiths but taking action against hateful rhetoric.

"Well, it was affecting at least me and my household several others, so it's really there needs to be something as a community that we can do," he said.

He discovered the issues came from a lack of communication.

"For me, it's not a political issue," he said. "We need to promote understanding. We need to promote peace and tolerance."

Pastor Mark Solyst of English Lutheran Church hopes the conversation fosters that understanding.

"Understanding in itself is a bridge builder," Solyst said. "And recognizing that these are people that love our community. They're here because they want to be here, and we ought to welcome them as fellow Americans."

Elegbede urges people to get to know their Muslim neighbors and learn more about the Islamic culture.

"If you say, 'Everything I know about Islam is what happened on 9/11,' you know, you're really shutting communication off and it's not helpful for our kids, it's not helpful for our country, and it's definitely not healthy for our local community," Elegbede said.

He said it is normal for people to have honest disagreements with Islam, but it's critical for them to be addressed openly through education and conversation. He believes conversation will create tolerance if everyone comes together.

"My Neighbor is Muslim" marked the sixth of seven Community Conversations from the Interfaith Leaders Coalition.

