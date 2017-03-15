Exit 3 Open House addresses community questions

A room full of community members with questions and concerns about the Exit 3 construction gathered at the AmericInn for an open house with construction contractors and members of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Construction is expected to begin next week after nearly five years of planning.

Community members looked at the plans for Exit 3, the project time line, and the traffic impact of construction.

Exit 3 design project manager, Anthony VanderWielen, said the inconvenient construction will be worth it in the end.

"I think overall what's happening is best for this area, and I think once it's done, it will definitely be a big--a gateway I think the city of La Crosse wanted," said VanderWielen.

VanderWielen wants to remind everyone that all businesses in the area will be open during construction despite some detours.

He said the nature aspect of the project with the Eagle Viewing Center has been a hit among members of the community.

Road construction is expected to be finished by this fall.