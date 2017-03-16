9 lives worth of luck?

Cats are known for a tenuous relationship with luck, but the Coulee Region Humane Society hopes you consider making a down-on-its-luck feline friend a part of your family this St. Patrick's Day.

One of the cats up for adoption right now is Ticky, a 5-year-old spayed female who is current on vaccinations. Samantha Luhmann said Ticky's a sweet cat who may be shy at first but warms up to be a great snuggle buddy. A social cat, Ticky lives with two roommates right now and would fit in well with pets given proper introductions.

You can make a cat like Ticky a part of your family for as little as a dollar with a little bit of luck. Coulee Humane has its "Luck of the Draw" deal going on where interested parties can get approved for cat adoption, then draw a coin from a "pot of gold" that denotes either a $1, $5, $10 or $20 adoption fee. The promotion applies to all available cats and kittens regardless of age.

Visit Ticky or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.