A quick look at Wisconsin-Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - No. 8 seed Wisconsin (25-9) vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech (22-10)

First round, East region, Buffalo, New York; 9:40 p.m. EDT.

BOTTOM LINE: This group of Badgers is tournament tough with 11 NCAA wins and three Sweet 16 appearances over the past three seasons - more than any other school. Wisconsin has made the national quarterfinals five times in the past six years. Virginia Tech is in the NCAA field for the first time since 2007.

ALL ALONE: Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ was the only player in the nation to lead his team in scoring (14.6), rebounding (8.6), assists (3.0), blocks (1.6) and steals (2.3) during conference play.

B1G BEATERS: The Hokies already have two wins over Big Ten opponents this season, defeating Nebraska and Michigan in back-to-back games in November. This is only Virginia Tech's second game against Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Hokies 74-72 in 2008.

KEONIG'S KLUTCH: When the clock is ticking down, Badgers guard Bronson Koenig isn't afraid to put it up. He's made 34 of 66 3-pointers in the final five minutes over the past two seasons.

BUZZING ALONG: Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams has turned around the school's program in just three seasons. Williams came to Blacksburg, Virginia, after six seasons at Marquette, where he led the Golden Eagles to five NCAA appearances and a regional final in 2012-13. Williams went 3-3 against Wisconsin while at Marquette.

