UW-La Crosse dispatcher fired over Trump offered job back

A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher who says she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump's travel ban will get her job back.

PREVIOUS STORY: UW-L disputes employee was fired for supporting Trump

Chancellor Joe Gow says the university system's legal counsel recommended dispatcher Kimberly Dearman be rehired. Dearman was fired on Monday following a university investigation into a complaint by a colleague that Dearman used unbecoming or threatening language. Dearman told the colleague that the travel ban would prevent terrorists from entering the U.S. and that those immigrants should go back where they came from.

Gow says Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions. The chancellor, in fact, had sent a January email to faculty, students and staff that rebuked the president's move.

A letter of reinstatement has been sent to Dearman and her attorney.

