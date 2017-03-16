Vikings sign former Raiders RB Latavius Murray

The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray.

The team announced the signing early Thursday morning. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Murray spent his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders. He ran for 788 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns last season.

Murray was a sixth-round draft pick of the Raiders out of Central Florida in 2013. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns. Murray made his first Pro Bowl in 2015 after taking over as the Raiders' No. 1 back and rushing for 1,066 yards and six TDs.

His arrival could signal the end of Adrian Peterson's time in Minnesota. Peterson is a free agent who visited last week with Seattle.

The Vikings declined their option on Peterson's contract for 2017 and made him a free agent for the first time. Minnesota previously stated its openness to re-signing its all-time leading rusher - but for the right price.