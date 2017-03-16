ReNEW moving to Lower Northside and Depot Neighborhood in 2017

After 4 years in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods, the ReNEW program is moving to the lower north side starting in May of 2017.

"I think over the last 4 years we've made a drastic impact on those neighborhoods," said Executive Director of Habitat La Crosse Kahya Fox.

Starting on May 20th, ReNEW is hoping to complete 30 projects over 5 weekends revitalizing the Lower Northside and Depot Neighborhood. Since 2013, over 6000 hours of work have been contributed by ReNEW volunteers.

"We're going to be doing a variety of different things from landscaping, gardening, raking, small exterior repairs, paint jobs, just things that in a very short, focused period of time we can really transform the way each of the homes look," Fox said.

The City of La Crosse identified the Lower Northside and Depot as a neighborhood in need. They will be ReNEW's focus for the next few years to come.

"It's going to be like a very big and extended neighbor's day," said neighborhood association chair Jerry Swim. "I couldn't be happier that the Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has picked our association and our neighborhood.

Many volunteers from past years are gearing up for more, including Lower Northside resident Jeni Mitchell, who's been a volunteer from ReNEW's very beginning.

"I could not be more thrilled that we are finally coming to this neighborhood," Mitchell said. "I've been waiting for it, and when I first heard that, I jumped right on board."

She's been volunteering on the south side for 4 years, but now she gets to help out in her neck of the woods and bring her neighborhood's charm to others.

"The north side really... this is one of the oldest parts of La Crosse," said Mitchell. "It's a quaint little area, and it's going to be fun!"

Since 2013, ReNEW has completed 251 projects on 158 properties in the area. New for this year, there will be weekly classes each Wednesday following the work-weekends. Those classes will focus on things like home maintenance tips, gardening and energy saving just to name a few. Those will be free and open to the public.

Interested volunteers or Lower Northside/Depot residents looking to apply for repair projects can log on to ReNEW La Crosse's website or attend an in-person application event, the next of which will be the Mayor's Expo at the La Crosse Center South Hall on March 25th.