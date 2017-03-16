Omni Center hosting free hockey clinic for girls

The Onalaska Omni center will host a free hockey clinic for girls this coming April.

The clinic will provide free rental of skates and helmets and have three separate sessions for different age groups. The organizers say they hope this will provide an opportunity to grow girls hockey interest in the area.

"So we want to give kids the opportunity, but we also want to build the excitement so that it grows the interest," said Fran Finco, Region 6 Director of WAHA.

"[They can] build relationships, have some fun, get out there with some kids they go to school with, and really bond."

"We want girls to come out, be involved in this program with girls their own age and get to know one another, because the best part of the experience is that they'll be making friends for the rest of their lives," said Onalaska High School Girls' Hockey Coach Mark Thorn.

That clinic begins 11:00am April 2nd at the Omni Center. For information on registration, click here, or contact Fran Finco at 608-780-6101.