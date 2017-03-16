Three arrested in West Salem on meth charges

Three people were arrested Tuesday night in West Salem on drug charges.

The arrests came around 6:30 p.m. when police were called to a convenience store for a vehicle that was parked there for several hours.

When officers checked the vehicle, they found an ounce of methamphetamine inside. They also found marijuana, syringes, Narcan, and other drug paraphernalia.

They then arrested Jacob Allred, 37 of Reedsburg, Jessica Seep, 27, of Cazenovia, and Joseph Uptagraw of Baraboo, 29, on various charges including possession of methamphetamine.

As of Thursday evening, all three remain in the La Crosse County Jail on cash bonds.