20th La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park kicks off

The La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted the First Pitch event on Thursday night to kick off the 20th Annual La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park.

Milwaukee Brewers fans from the area gathered at Moose Family Lodge. For $5, fans got a baseball themed meal, the chance to buy raffle tickets, access to a cash bar, and a meet and greet with Bernie Brewer. Corey Weisenberger also provided an acoustic performance. Those at the event could buy the 2017 La Crosse Area Day tickets at a discounted rate of $80.

Organizers say the La Crosse Area Day tradition is the strongest Miller Park community event in the state.

"Twenty years later, we are still the largest La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park to represented throughout the state of Wisconsin," said Dan Deicher, spokesman for the 2017 La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park. "It's not uncommon for us to take 10 to 15, 20, 25, even 30 bus fulls [of people]."

Organizers announced that John Medinger will throw the first pitch at this year's game. The former mayor of La Crosse threw the first pitch at the very first La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park twenty years ago.

La Crosse Area Day at Miller Park is on Thursday, June 8. The Milwaukee Brewers play against the San Francisco Giants.

Regular ticket sales start on April 3 at $90 per ticket.

For more information or to get tickets, visit the La Crosse Area Day website.