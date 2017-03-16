La Crosse County holds first 'Premiere Resort Area Tax' information session

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors hosted the first of three public information sessions about the Premiere Resort Area Tax (PRAT) on Thursday night.

The Premiere Resort Area Tax is a local retail sales tax of .5% authorized by the Wisconsin Legislature and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

La Crosse County is the first county to pursue Premiere Resort Area Tax status.

The tax revenue would be used to maintain county roads. La Crosse County currently borrows almost $3 million each year for road repairs with a current deficit of $87 million.

Chair of the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, Tara Johnson, said La Crosse County prioritizes, and there is no other source of funding for roads.

"We have a lot of priorities and competing goods for the limited money that we have," Johnson said. "We have revenue caps from the state. We have other restrictions on us for where we can spend dollars, and there is not additional money to be found in other parts of the County budget."

Johnson said the tax would bring in over $6 million of revenue for county roads with nearly $2 million being shared to municipalities within La Crosse County. She said La Crosse County residents would pay approximately two-thirds of that revenue.

She said the tax would financially impact every individual and family differently based on spending habits.

The next information session will be on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. in Onalaska City Hall. There will be a final information session at the Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library in West Salem on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

County residents will vote on the tax in an advisory referendum on April 4.