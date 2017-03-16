SSE Music stays open during Exit 3 construction

With the final phase of Exit 3 construction expected to begin next week, you can expect some detours on Rose and George Streets. Most businesses in that area will remain open through construction, including SSE Music.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation held an open house on Wednesday night at the AmericInn, giving community members one last chance to bring question and concerns about the Exit 3 project to those working on the project.

Steve Earp and his wife, Sharon, co-owners of SSE Music, attended the open house as they prepare to run business as usual during construction.

The Earps have followed the Exit 3 construction project since the beginning.

"There's several businesses that will be affected by this, and change isn't always easy to deal with," Steve Earp said.

The Exit 3 construction comes at the busiest time of year for SSE Music.

"For us, we have all of our beginner programs, all our summer programs in the schools happen in April, May, and June," he said. "It's very important for us to let the people know we will be open."

SSE Music will be open as usual like many other businesses in the area.

"There is going to be a delay trying to get over to that area, but it's going to be a faster process," said 1st District Council Member Andrea Richmond. "They're going to work on that first with the road closure for 21 days in that exit area for the new road."

Earp said he expected detours and has been working to notify customers.

"Social media is very important," he said. "So, we're going to be doing a lot of things on Facebook and our website and things like that. We're going to have signage out and about with arrows. We will have banners hanging from our signs outside that we are open, yes we are open. Here's how you get to our store."

He said detours will be carried out in phases, making it easier for customers to access SSE Music.

"The way the business community survives is how they do the construction and what intervals they do the construction," Earp said.

Richmond said residents and businesses that have contacted her about the Exit 3 project are excited overall.

She said construction will be a short-term inconvenience for an outcome that will make the area a gateway to La Crosse.

McDonald's and The Good Steward Thrift Store will close temporarily during Exit 3 construction. Both businesses are moving locations and will re-open in the future.