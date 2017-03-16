Thursday's local scores
Boys high school basketball
Section 1AA finals:
Lake City 55, Caledonia 51 - Warriors finish season 23-6
Girls high school basketball
Class AAA Semifinals:
Winona 58, Academy of Holy Angels 43 - Winhawks face Orono on Saturday in AAA title game
College softball
St. Thomas Aquinas College 15, Viterbo University 9
Hillsdale College 6, Viterbo University 2 - V-Hawks now 3-17; games played in Clermont, Fla.
College baseball
NAIA:
University of the Cumberlands 13, Viterbo University 2
Union College 8, Viterbo University 5 - V-Hawks now 0-15; games played in Kentucky
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 5, Ramapo College 3 - Eagles now 4-3
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 7, MN Magicians 1 - Chill now 24-23-2
