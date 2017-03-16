Thursday's local scores

Boys high school basketball

Section 1AA finals:

Lake City 55, Caledonia 51 - Warriors finish season 23-6

Girls high school basketball

Class AAA Semifinals:

Winona 58, Academy of Holy Angels 43 - Winhawks face Orono on Saturday in AAA title game

College softball

St. Thomas Aquinas College 15, Viterbo University 9

Hillsdale College 6, Viterbo University 2 - V-Hawks now 3-17; games played in Clermont, Fla.

College baseball

NAIA:

University of the Cumberlands 13, Viterbo University 2

Union College 8, Viterbo University 5 - V-Hawks now 0-15; games played in Kentucky

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 5, Ramapo College 3 - Eagles now 4-3

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 7, MN Magicians 1 - Chill now 24-23-2