Model Railroad Show scales history down to size

Railroading has a big place in La Crosse history. Coming up this weekend, you can experience the history on a much smaller scale at the 36th La Crosse and Three Rivers Model Railroad Show.

This Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, visitors to the La Crosse Center can check out a variety of exhibits celebrating all things model railroad. From LEGO products to the more traditional setups, vendors will showcase wares for purchase as well as exhibition. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the event is $7 each day for adults or $6.50 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. Kids 11 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. New for 2017, those who want to buy a two-day pass can do so for just $10.