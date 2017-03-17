LCT sets sail with cast of "Titanic: The Musical"

As a season sponsor of La Crosse Community Theatre, WXOW is proud once again to share the cast list for the theatre's next production, "Titanic: The Musical."

It's not the Jack and Rose love story made famous by the James Cameron movie. Instead this Tony Award-winning musical tells the stories of love and loss of some of the actual passengers on the fateful voyage through powerful song. A cast of 24 local volunteer actors will span the ship from first class to the boiler room. Click on the attached list to see who made the show!

The show will make its maiden voyage on the Weber Center's main stage May 12-28. Tickets go on sale April 24.