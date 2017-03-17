Early morning fire at Winona furniture manufacturing plant

A minor fire caused some damage at a Winona manufacturing plant Friday morning.
At about 6:25 a.m. Winona fire trucks rushed to Anova Furnishing. The company makes outdoor furniture.
Fire Marshal Jason Theusch said a piece of machinery locked up, got too hot, and caused a bit of fire by the ceiling.
A company spokesperson says it's lucky no one was hurt and there was not much damage.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.