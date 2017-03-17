Early morning fire at Winona furniture manufacturing plant - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Early morning fire at Winona furniture manufacturing plant

Winona, MN (WXOW) - -

A minor fire caused some damage at a Winona manufacturing plant Friday morning. 

At about 6:25 a.m. Winona fire trucks rushed to Anova Furnishing. The company makes outdoor furniture.   

Fire Marshal Jason Theusch said a piece of machinery locked up, got too hot, and caused a bit of fire by the ceiling.  

A company spokesperson says it's lucky no one was hurt and there was not much damage.         

