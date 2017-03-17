Winona on list of JC Penney store closures

J.C. Penney is announcing the closure of 138 of their locations including ones in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Included on the list of nationwide closures is the Winona location.

The JC Penney store in Valley View Mall is not on the list.

Other locations in the region include:

Richland Center

Wisconsin Rapids

Marshfield

Decorah

Red Wing

The company says they're losing a lot of their market share thanks to online retailers like Amazon.

Penney's says they expect to save about $200 million dollars a year after closing all of these stores.

In total, about 5,000 jobs will be affected by the closures.

At this point, we don't know the timeline of the closure.

A complete list is below.



