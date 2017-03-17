People celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Dublin Square

Americans are expected to spend more 'green' on St. Patrick's Day than any on record.

That's according to the National Retail Federation expects the U.S. will spend more than $5 billion with restaurants and bars like Dublin profiting the most.

Matt Boshcka, Co-Owner of the Pub & Eatery was busy handing out green clothing, necklaces, and other fun items to guests.

"They want to have a good time and celebrate their heritage. They really appreciate it, they want to get out, they like to come here and wear green and drink Guinness. Have some Jameson, clink pints, and be at an every day pub and talk about the daily events," said Boshcka.

In Downtown La Crosse, the festivities started early with the tapping of the green beer keg at 9 a.m.

Boshcka said food and of course, traditional Irish drinks are the big draw for people.

"Three hundred and sixty-three days out of the year we're serving Irish food. We've been nominated and awarded Best Irish Pub in 2013 with Local Eats and locally we've won a handful of awards because of our Irish fair. I think last year and the year before we won Best of La Crosse Irish food," added Boshcka.

Corned beef and cabbage, along with shepherd's pie were both on the menu.

More than 139 million people are expected to embrace St. Patrick's Day in some way, spending on average about $38 a person.

