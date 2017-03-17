Red Raiders roll over Waunakee 78-56, advance to state title game

Kobe King scored 28 points and five Red Raiders players reached double figures as the La Crosse Central High School boys basketball team beat Waunakee 78-56 Friday at the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Central (25-2) will play Cedarburg (25-2) in the Division 2 championship game at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at the Kohl Center. You can watch the game on WXOW, WXOW.com, or with the Magic of March app.

"They're an outstanding team, very well coached, some very talented players, so we knew we had to play well today to beat them," head coach Todd Fergot said afterward. "I thought for the most part we did some really good things, certainly some things that we can get better at as we look forward to tomorrow. We'll certainly take it."

Adam Haberman got the potent Red Raiders' offense going with a customary 3-pointer, then Central used a 14-0 run midway through the half to pull away 26-15. Isaiah Dahman was a key contributor with 7 points, including a pair of triples.

"We have all types of guys that can step up when we need them, I think we just needed one of those guys to step up. I guess it was me this time," Dahman said.

Freshman brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis became involved later in the half, with Jordan scoring six straight points and Johnny beating the buzzer to give Central a 36-22 lead at halftime. Johnny finished with 14 points while Jordan scored 10.

King was held to 7 points in the first half, but scored the first five points for Central to begin the second half. He also had five assists.

"I just tried to let the game come to me and find openings," King said. "I think in the second half my teammates did a good job of moving without the ball and I did a better job moving without the ball, got myself open more."

Bailey Kale, who was part of the national anthem before the game, scored 11 points. Dahman finished with 10 points.

MORE: WIAA State Tournament Coverage