Art supporters respond to President Trump's proposal

The lights are on President Trump after announcing eliminating the funds for the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities.

"Not absolutely everything is reduced to a number, not everything is reduced to an equation. That there is a human factor involved and how can we calculate the human factor? That's hard and it's hard to quantify," expressed David Kilpatrick, Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Theatre and the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Toni Asher, Executive Director at The Pump House stressed that art, especially in the La Crosse community brings people together.

"Through the arts you'll have diverse groups that will experience the same experience and that's a real point of connection. And that's a real point of connection and it's where different people can come to understand each other better," said Asher.

Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget Director, one of many critics who believe the money could be allocated elsewhere.

"I put myself in the shoes of that steal working in Ohio, the coal mining family in West Virginia, the mother of two Detroit and I think, 'Okay, I have to go ask these folks for money and I have to tell them where I'm going to spend it'," said Mulvaney.

Nonetheless, Kilpatrick and Asher stressed that the arts build stronger communities.

"Whether it's experiencing the art or whether it's creating the art it's actually hands on and I think these are skills that are so valuable that are at risk," added Kilpatrick.

While this isn't the first time the organization has been targeted by critics, for now, it's just a proposal

The endowments were created in 1965 by President Lyndon Johnson, declaring that any "advanced civilization" must fully value the arts, the humanities, and cultural activity.

