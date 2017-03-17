The Shamrock Club spreads St. Patrick's Day cheer

The La Crosse Area Shamrock Club spread holiday cheer all over town.

The annual St. Patrick's Day celebration kicked off at Blessed Sacrament School in La Crosse making its way to area nursing homes and St. Patrick's School in Onalaska.

Treyton & Shealyn Bahr say the Irish tradition runs in their family. "I like how it always feels like we're one big Saint Pat's family, said Treyton.

"I just like how every year we do the same thing and how the dancers always come and how we always sing a song," said Shealyn.

La Crosse's Shamrock Club says it's their job to not only teach the kids how to celebrate the day but to educate them on the true meaning.

"It's much better than what I expected it would be. We've been on before but when you get in here and you see the kids and they sang to us that was probably the best part," said Pat Barton the 2017 Irishman.

Student Addison Walker says her favorite part of the day is meeting the Saint behind the special day.



"I like that we get to celebrate St. Patrick and that he comes down and helps us and celebrates with us," said Addison.

Celebrating a day in which toe tapping and cheering are allowed in school today along with wearing all green because on this day everyone is Irish.

Rick Pervisky, The Nolan Brothers, and Amanda's School of Dance performed for students.