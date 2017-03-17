Cass Street construction brings La Crosse's first roundabout

If the weather allows, construction on Cass Street in La Crosse is expected to begin near the end of the month.

The construction on Cass Street has been discussed for nearly five years.

"The necessary preparation of the site, the clearing of structures got people pretty excited last year," said James Cherf, council member for District 6. "And then, nothing happened. So, I think the anticipation is what causes some anxiety and some excitement."

The $2.3 million project is expected to take about five months, closing Cass Street from the 4th Street intersection to the 8th Street intersection.

"Detours will consist of using 3rd and 4th Street up to La Crosse Street," said Todd Waldo, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project manager for the construction.

Cherf said many residents in District 6 have voiced concerns about the unknowns of the project.

"The unknown about the traffic circle that's going to occur at 7th and Cass Streets," Cherf said. "It has people curious. It has people anxious."

Waldo said the Department of Transportation (DOT) looked at both stoplights and roundabouts for the intersection.

"With the roundabout, it improved mobility and functionality," Waldo said. "You just don't have people waiting at a signalized intersection at a red light when there's nobody coming in the other direction. So, this is a single lane roundabout. There's four legs, so it's almost the simplest roundabout you can have."

Other improvements in the project include bike accommodations, increased lighting, and more pedestrian safety measures.

"There's a safety project, sort of, at that involves replacing the signalized intersection, and then improving the layout of the turn bays and everything along that intersection," Waldo said.

Cherf said the finished project will benefit downtown travel.

"This is yet another inconvenience brought on by construction, but have faith. The end result will be worth it," Cherf said.

Waldo said Cass Street is a busy corridor through La Crosse, and he hopes to have the road open to traffic in time for big events this fall like Oktoberfest.