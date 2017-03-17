Mayo Clinic faces questions after CEO comments on insurance - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Mayo Clinic faces questions after CEO comments on insurance

Minneapolis (AP) -

By AMY FORLITI
Associated Press

Mayo Clinic is facing some questions from the state of Minnesota after its CEO told employees that if patient conditions are equal, its hospitals should prioritize the privately insured patients over those under government-subsidized programs like Medicaid.

John Noseworthy's comments came late last year in a videotaped speech to staff but surfaced only this week, after a transcript of his speech was obtained by the Star Tribune.

Minnesota's Department of Human Services says it has questions for the hospital and is reviewing its contracts with the clinic to ensure it's meeting obligations to serve patients enrolled in public programs.

Mayo Clinic released a statement this week saying it has always been committed to serving patients, regardless of insurance coverage, and that medical need is the top factor in scheduling appointments.

