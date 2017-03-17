Central's Kale shares passion for basketball, music

Bailey Kale sings the National Anthem with the Central Robed Choir before Friday's WIAA Div. 2 semi-final at the Kohl Center.

Many people know Bailey Kale as a big part of Central's success on the basketball court.

But when he's not playing or practicing hoops, you'll likely find him singing.

He showed off both of those talents Friday at the Kohl Center. First, he sang the National Anthem with the Central Robed Choir just before he and the basketball team defeated Waunakee to advance to the state championship game on Saturday night in Division 2.

"Growing up, musicals and things like that were always interesting to me. I had a phase where I was obsessed with West Side Story and I remember when High School Musical came out. I used to watch Grease all the time-I still know all the songs from that movie," Bailey said.

But there was a time when Kale started to think music may not be for him. After being tormented in middle school for being in choir, Bailey said he just quit. That's until his mother signed up his freshman year without telling him. That changed everything.

" I was pretty mad at her at the time, but now I'm grateful because it's given me the opportunity to make more friends all while giving me a chance to do something I love," Kale said.

Three years later, he's a member of the Central Robed Choir and splitting his time between basketball and music. He uses social media to give people a taste of his talent.

Several videos posted to his Twitter account show his renditions of popular songs.

"That's a way for me to give people a look at something I really enjoy," he said. "It's been a long journey to be able to get to that point, especially after middle school when I caught a lot of flack for being in choir."

His dad Jeremy said watching Bailey today sing the National Anthem proved to be a proud moment as a father. "It was very inspirational. I mean it gave me goosebumps. I'm nervous for him to play, but seeing him do that, I could be nothing but proud of the kid."

It meant something, too, for his step-brother Austin, who was there cheering Bailey, and the team, on. He said it felt good to see Bailey's hard work pay off. "It was really emotional. I know my parents thought it was really emotional for him to step up there as a leader. It was phenomenal. It was crazy."

Although his high school basketball career comes to a close Saturday night in Madison, he'll take his game to the next level. Bailey chose to play basketball next fall at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

"I've made some visits up there and the guys know about my passion for music and have heard some of my songs online and they're expecting big things," Kale said. "Music, while it won't be the center focus, will always be a part of my life."

Central will play for a Division II State Championship Saturday night at 6:35 on WXOW News 19.