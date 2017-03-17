Friday's local scores
Boys high school basketball - WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament
D2:
La Crosse Central 78, Waunakee 56 - Red Raiders advance to Saturday's championship game vs Cedarburg; full recap here
College gymnastics - WIAC Championships/NCGA West Regional
1. UW-Whitewater, 191.850
2. UW-La Crosse, 189.7
3. UW-Stout, 188.75
4. Winona State University, 186.75
*Top 3 teams advance to NCGA Championship March 31-April 1 at UW-Stout
Abby Ostrovsky (UWL) wins uneven bars title with 9.725; Samantha Wiekamp (UWL) finishes 3rd in all-around with 37.675
Full results can be found here
College baseball
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 4, Southern Maine 2
NAIA:
Viterbo University 13, Asbury University 6 (game 1)
Viterbo University 3, Asbury University 2 (game 2) - V-Hawks now 2-15
College softball
Trinity University 2, UW-La Crosse 1
UW-La Crosse 9, Dickinson College 0 - final/5 innings; Eagles now 11-3
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 4, Springfield 3 - Chill have won 5 in a row, now 25-23-2
