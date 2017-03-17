Friday's local scores

Boys high school basketball - WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament

D2:

La Crosse Central 78, Waunakee 56 - Red Raiders advance to Saturday's championship game vs Cedarburg; full recap here

College gymnastics - WIAC Championships/NCGA West Regional

1. UW-Whitewater, 191.850

2. UW-La Crosse, 189.7

3. UW-Stout, 188.75

4. Winona State University, 186.75

*Top 3 teams advance to NCGA Championship March 31-April 1 at UW-Stout

Abby Ostrovsky (UWL) wins uneven bars title with 9.725; Samantha Wiekamp (UWL) finishes 3rd in all-around with 37.675

Full results can be found here

College baseball

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 4, Southern Maine 2

NAIA:

Viterbo University 13, Asbury University 6 (game 1)

Viterbo University 3, Asbury University 2 (game 2) - V-Hawks now 2-15

College softball

Trinity University 2, UW-La Crosse 1

UW-La Crosse 9, Dickinson College 0 - final/5 innings; Eagles now 11-3

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 4, Springfield 3 - Chill have won 5 in a row, now 25-23-2