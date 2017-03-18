LYSO rehearses with composer-in-residence ahead of 50th anniversary concert

The La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestra will premiere a new piece as part of their 50th anniversary concert Sunday afternoon.

The orchestra rehearsed that piece with the composer Saturday afternoon. Robert W. Smith has over 600 works published for band and orchestra. 5 decades of musicians who took part in the youth symphony will perform the new piece, entitled Fire. That piece is a dedication to the men and women of fire departments across the country and is also meant to represent the spark of passion among musicians.

"A simple spark can also spark something really wonderful and beautiful," said Smith. "...much like the spark 50 years ago that started the La Crosse Youth Symphony Orchestra. Here it is 50 years later, and that fire is burning bright."

The concert is Sunday at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center starting at 2:00pm. For tickets, you can call Viterbo's box office at (608) 796-3100 or log onto their website.