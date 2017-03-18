43rd annual Custom Car Show shows classic autos

The La Crosse center filled up the main arena with hundreds of car enthusiasts Saturday.

It's the 43rd year for the God's Country Racing Association's Custom Car Show. Trophies were given away for each of 12 different classes of cars, plus people's choice awards that included cash prizes, although for some the trip down memory lane is the best part.

"A lot of people come down here and say, 'Oh wow! I remember that car!'," said GCRA President Jim Bottcher. "...that kind of car from 30 years ago or 20 years ago, or when I was in high school... it kind of puts people back in history, so it's a good thing for people that come here."

The custom car show will continue Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm.