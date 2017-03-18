King named Mr. Basketball

Kobe King didn't know what the Mr. Basketball award was when started his high school career.

He'll end it as the 2017 recipient of the honor given to the best basketball player in Wisconsin.

King was named 2017 Mr. Basketball Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison, just hours ahead of Central playing Cedarburg in the Division 2 Championship at the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament.

"I just play and I just let the rest come, the awards and stuff. No doubt it's a great honor," King said.

"I'm just so proud of him that he believed in us and he stayed the course, continues to get better all the time," head coach Todd Fergot said. "Just a phenomenal honor for him and we're so proud of him."

