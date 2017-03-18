Former Winona candy factory to become pet vitamin plant

A former candy factory in Winona soon will be producing gummi and gel supplements for pets.

Midwest Co-Pack purchased the former Ferrara Candy Company building to use as the primary supplier of The Pet Health People. The company is hoping to use the space to make gummi vitamins for dogs, among other products.

Amy Paris, CEO of Midwest Co-Pack and The Pet Health People, said in a statement that the companies will work to grow upon previous success.

The company is aiming to hire more than 10 people to start. Officials say they hope to rehire former candy factory employees.

The Ferrara facility closed in spring 2016. Winona Mayor Mark Peterson says the city is lucky to have someone take over the building in a relatively short time.

