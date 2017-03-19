Saturday's local scores
Boys high school basketball - WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament
D2:
La Crosse Central 55, Cedarburg 53 - Red Raiders win first state title since 1925; full recap here
Girls high school basketball - MSHSL State Girls' Tournament
Class AAA:
Orono 65, Winona 47 - Winhawks finish runner-up for 2nd straight season; Abby Winter (WIN): 14 points; Eden Nibbelink (WIN): 12 points
College baseball
NAIA:
Olivet Nazarene University 6, Viterbo University 0 - V-Hawks now 2-16
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 10, Benedictine University 5 - Eagles now 6-3
College softball
NAIA:
Roosevelt University 9, Viterbo University 8 - final/10 innings (game 1)
Viterbo University 5, Roosevelt University 1 (game 2); V-Hawks now 4-18
NCAA:
UW-La Crosse 10, Central College 4
UW-La Crosse 6, Hamline 5 - Eagles now 13-3
NAHL hockey
Coulee Region Chill 4, Springfield 3 - final/overtime; Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Chill): game-winner in OT; Chill have won 6 straight
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.