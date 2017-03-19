Saturday's local scores

Boys high school basketball - WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament

D2:

La Crosse Central 55, Cedarburg 53 - Red Raiders win first state title since 1925; full recap here

Girls high school basketball - MSHSL State Girls' Tournament

Class AAA:

Orono 65, Winona 47 - Winhawks finish runner-up for 2nd straight season; Abby Winter (WIN): 14 points; Eden Nibbelink (WIN): 12 points

College baseball

NAIA:

Olivet Nazarene University 6, Viterbo University 0 - V-Hawks now 2-16

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 10, Benedictine University 5 - Eagles now 6-3

College softball

NAIA:

Roosevelt University 9, Viterbo University 8 - final/10 innings (game 1)

Viterbo University 5, Roosevelt University 1 (game 2); V-Hawks now 4-18

NCAA:

UW-La Crosse 10, Central College 4

UW-La Crosse 6, Hamline 5 - Eagles now 13-3

NAHL hockey

Coulee Region Chill 4, Springfield 3 - final/overtime; Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Chill): game-winner in OT; Chill have won 6 straight