WEB EXCLUSIVE: Central Basketball Rally Slide Show

The Central Red Raiders returned home Sunday afternoon from Madison as WIAA State Boys Basketball Division 2 Champions.
A few hundred of their supporters greeted the team as they returned to the school.
In this slide show, enjoy some exclusive pictures from before, during, and after the rally.
Congratulations to Central for the win!
