2015 homicide suspect arrested during traffic stop

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department says a homicide suspect was arrested Sunday during at traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
24-year-old Harley Est was arrested with the coordination of several agencies on a felony warrant for homicide. The warrant comes from Jackson County as a result of a heroin related death in 2015.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and the La Crosse Police Department received information throughout the weekend that Est was with 32-year-old Zachary Wittenberg. A Galesville police officer observed the suspects Sunday in Trempealeau County and stopped them during a traffic stop.
Est was arrested and transported to the Jackson County jail in regards to the outstanding warrant. Wittenberg was charged with Harboring and Aiding a Felon and a probation hold. He was transported to Trempealeau County Jail.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.