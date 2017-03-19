"Critical shortage" BloodCenter of Wisconsin issues emergency appeal

Officials with the BloodCenter of Wisconsin have issued an emergency appeal for blood donations as the center continues to experience what it's calling a "critical shortage."

According to a release, officials say donations have fallen off in the past several weeks as a result of the flu season. Recent winter weather also created an even greater urgency because of the cancellation of scheduled donation appointments, officials said.

BloodCenter of Wisconsin said it has less than a one day supply of O negative blood. Most other blood types have less than a two day supply and officials said it's been that way for the last month.