Katie Klein ties NCAA record in Eagles' sweep

Katie Klein tied an NCAA DIII record with her 24th career save and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse softball team capped off its spring break trip with a pair of wins on Sunday.

UW-L (15-3) beat Central College 3-2 in eight innings before topping Hamline University 2-1 in Tuscon, Arizona. Klein earned the win in the first game, then tied Samantha Pratt's record of 24 saves in game two.

Klein has led Division 3 in saves each of the last two seasons.

UW-L will play its first home game of the season next Sunday, March 26 vs Saint Mary's University at 2 p.m.

Viterbo splits pair with Roosevelt

The Viterbo University softball team concluded its spring break trip by splitting a pair of games with Roosevelt University in Chicago.

The V-Hawks (4-18) dropped the first game 9-8 in 10 innings before winning 5-1.

Viterbo will host Dakota State University on Saturday at 2 p.m in its home opener.