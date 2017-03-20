Freeze advance to 2nd round of NA3HL Playoffs

Danny Toycen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period Sunday and the La Crosse Freeze beat the Wisconsin Whalers 2-1 to advance to the second round of the NA3HL Playoffs.

The Freeze will face Northern Iowa in the Central Division best-of-three games finals beginning this week. The winner advances to the Silver Cup Championship Tournament.

After dropping the best-of-three series opener on Friday 5-4, the Freeze beat the Whalers 3-2 on Saturday at Green Island Ice Arena to setup a winner-take-all third game on Sunday.

La Crosse took a 1-0 lead in the second period on a Sam Dabrowski goal, then took the lead for good when Toycen found the back of the net at the 11:25 mark with the score tied 1-1.