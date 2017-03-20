Sparta teen critically injured falling from truck bed

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department said an 18-year-old from Sparta suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being ejected from a truck bed.

Sheriff Scott Perkins reported that a 911 call came in around 4:30 Sunday afternoon for an accident on Jancing Ave. just west of Jamboree Rd. in Leon Township. The driver reportedly had two passengers in the bed of the pickup, and after going into the ditch and re-entering the roadway, Austin J. Zwiefel, 18, fell from the truck and suffered a possible life-threatening head injury.

Zwiefel was flown by MedLink to Gundersen Health System. The crash remains under investigation.