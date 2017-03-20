At-home workouts with Burn Boot Camp

It can be hard for busy moms to find time to make it to the gym and get the recommended 30 minutes of exercise a day.



Jeff Winkers, Head Trainer from Burn Boot Camp in La Crosse, previewed some exercises you can do at home to get into shape.



Winkers uses burst training, which he described as high intense workouts that burn body fat. He showed us three exercises: Half Burpee, Jump Squat, and Mountain Climbers in a Burst Training style (30 seconds High Intensity: 30 seconds Active recovery).



Burst Training works to shred body fat, build lean muscle, and its convenient for doing at home and in a busy schedule.

