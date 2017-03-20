Interested in a copy of a tournament game?

If you're looking for a copy of one of the tournament games that we've aired, we can help with that.
You can order online at www.prepfilms.com.
DVD copies are available of all 2017 WIAA Tournament Games (and other WIAA events going back to the early 90’s)
$24.95 per copy + shipping & handling + tax
Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express & PayPal are accepted
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.