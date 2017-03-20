Western Technical College interviews second president finalist

The search for the next president of Western Technical College is down to three finalists as the school looks to replace retiring president Lee Rasch.

On Monday, Rebekah Woods, provost of Jackson College in Michigan, answered questions from a faculty forum on campus.

She said she's spent her eight years at Jackson College preparing for a presidential role.

"I've been allowed to experience a lot of things that normally wouldn't fit my job description," she said. "As a result, I've done a lot of things that will help me if I'm chosen by Western."

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee reviewed 25 applicants as well as conducting first round interviews before selecting three finalists.

The finalists are Rick Pearce, Vice President for Learning and Student Success at Heartland Community College in Normal, Ill., Roger Stanford, Vice President of Academic Affairs at WTC and Woods.

Woods first became familiar with WTC around seven years ago when she met representatives at an annual summit.

She said technical colleges have experienced a big change of the last several years and it's one she's ready to tackle if she is selected.

"So it used to be that two year schools did not necessarily have to go out and recruit students," she said. "It was more they were automatically coming to use and that was not an issue. But now it has been a very intentional strategy for institutions that they are in essence borrowing those recruitment strategies private institutions were doing."

