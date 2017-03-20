March 20th marks the first day of spring

If you looked outside today, you would have seen birds, grass, and maybe a few trees starting to bud.

Today marks the first day of spring, but is also called the spring equinox.

The equinox means that there are roughly 12 hours to both the day and the night. Today also marks the moment that the sun passes directly over the earth's equator. Daybreak meteorologist, Madeline Sky explained what we can expect in the next couple of months.

"It's pretty warm today which is nice, it's a great way to start off spring, however, traditionally we have seen still some snowstorms in the spring. So even though it's warm now, doesn't necessarily mean that we're in the clear when we head through the rest of the season. I know the next seven days looks like it's going to be pretty okay, but we have had snowfall March, April, even May," said Sky.

The first day of summer is Thursday, April 20th.