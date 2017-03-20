Chill hope history repeats itself as postseason nears

It's come up in locker room conversation.

A furious second-half rally, some timely losses by a division rival, and a chance to steal a spot in the postseason again.

The Coulee Region Chill, just weeks ago out of the playoff conversation, is on the verge of doing just that thanks to a 6-game win streak.

By sweeping last weekend's series with the Springfield Jr. Blues, the Chill now holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the NAHL's Midwest Division. With nine games remaining in the regular season, Coulee Region has a 4-point lead over Springfield, 54-50.

The teams will play four more games, including the final two of the season April 7-8. The Chill have won five of the first eight meetings this season.

This is almost the exact scenario from 2016, when the Chill found its rhythm late in the season and knocked Springfield out of the postseason on the final weekend of the regular season.

This year, the Chill hoping to finish the job sooner.

"We have a lot of older guys on this team, a lot of experience so it really helps with a situation like that," forward Joey Sofo said. "Can't let up at all, we've got to keep pushing forward and clinch a spot."

The team's recent road trip to Alaska helped spark the win streak, as the Chill went 3-1 against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears.

Coulee Region followed that up with three wins in three days at Green Island Ice Arena, two against the Jr. Blues.

"We have two lines, 2-3 lines that are playing really well. They're clicking really well, lines haven't changed for a month, which helps for chemistry and stuff like that," forward Caleb Schroer said. "When you've got a couple lines that are working together, working really well it helps a team win."

The Chill take on Janesville on Thursday looking for its seventh win in a row.